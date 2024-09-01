Burnley hoping for good news on injured duo after picking up knocks against Blackburn Rovers
Maxime Esteve performed well during Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Turf Moor but had to be withdrawn late on to be replaced by CJ Egan-Riley.
Manuel Benson, meanwhile, took himself off the pitch despite only arriving as an 80th minute sub.
It meant the game ended as 10-vs-10 after Blackburn’s Makhtar Gueye was dismissed for two yellow cards.
When asked for an update on the injured duo, head coach Scott Parker said: “I’m not sure at this present moment in time, I’ve not spoken to them.
“Benny obviously just walked off so I don’t know the full severity of his injury and Maxime looked to be struggling with his hamstring, so we will have to check that.”
Parker handed out debuts to Josh Laurent and Jaidon Anthony, who were both thrown in straight from the start after sealing moves to Turf Moor prior to Friday’s deadline.
Joe Worrall and Hannibal also made their first league starts for the club after making their Clarets bow in the Carabao Cup in midweek.
Luca Koleosho handed Parker a big fitness boost by making his return from injury after missing successive games with a knock.
Josh Cullen, however, failed to beat the race against time and has subsequently been left out of the Republic of Ireland’s squad for their upcoming games.
Jordan Beyer, Hannes Delcroix, Hjalmar Ekdal, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei, Mike Tresor and Nathan Redmond all remain sidelined.
