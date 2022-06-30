Burnley hero Wade Elliott impressed by Vincent Kompany's signings

The 43-year-old became a number one in his own right earlier this week, given the reins at the Completely-Suzuki Stadium after another former Claret Michael Duff took over at Barnsley after leading the Robins to the highest league finish in their history last season.

Since retiring as a player in 2015, Elliott has climbed the coaching ladder, becoming Under 21s boss at Bristol City, before taking on the role of assistant academy manager at Forest Green Rovers in October 2016.

He became assistant manager of Stoke City Under 23s in April 2017, and then was reunited with Duff as a coach at Cheltenham Town in September 2020.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BRISTOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 16: Bristol City Joint Interim Manager Wade Elliott during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Middlesbrough at Ashton Gate on January 16, 2016 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Elliott made 282 appearances for Burnley between 2005-12, scoring 23 goals – including a famous Championship play-off final winner against Sheffield United at Wembley in 2009, as the Clarets were promoted to the Premier League for the first time.

And, with Kompany’s first transfer dealings being from League One clubs, Elliott feels the Clarets have two very exciting prospects in Scott Twine and Luke McNally.

Speaking to Burnley fan Andy Hodgson on his Fix Radio Friday Sports Kick-off show – the full interview airs on Friday from noon to 2 p.m. across the UK on DAB radio –https://www.fixradio.co.uk/listen/schedule/2022/07/01/

Elliott said of his former club’s dealings: "Really good signings, really, really good - talented, good age, hungry, so really interesting recruitment that Burnley have gone down.

"And it's exciting for them.

"They had a brilliant manager in Sean (Dyche), you can't underestimate the job that he did, it was absolutely phenomenal.

"They've decided to go a different route, and it all seems quite exciting for them.

"Hopefully they'll be in a similar position, they'll have that excitement and generate some momentum.