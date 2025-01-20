Burnley hero named in Championship team of the week alongside Sheffield United, Leeds United and Cardiff City men - gallery

Burnley dropped out of the Championship’s top two over the weekend despite holding on for a dramatic draw against Sunderland on Friday night.

The Clarets’ long unbeaten run, which now stands at 15 games in league and cup, was at risk of being broken when the Black Cats were awarded two late penalties.

But James Trafford was Burnley’s hero as the stopper pulled off two remarkable saves to ensure Scott Parker’s side came away with a 0-0 draw.

Despite the result feeling like a victory, wins elsewhere for Leeds United and Sheffield United saw the Clarets drop down to third in the table.

A Burnley star has since been recognised for his impressive display at Turf Moor by featuring in the Championship’s Team of the Week, which is unsurprisingly dominated by Cardiff City players following their 3-0 derby win over Swansea City.

The team is based on ratings provided by WhoScored.com and comprises the top performers across the Championship.

Here’s the team in full:

The stopper made two remarkable late penalty saves as Burnley kept yet another clean sheet during their goalless draw against Sunderland.

1. James Trafford (Burnley) - 8.9

The stopper made two remarkable late penalty saves as Burnley kept yet another clean sheet during their goalless draw against Sunderland. Photo: Molly Darlington

The full-back was among the best performers as the Hatters were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Preston North End.

2. Daiki Hashioka (Luton Town) - 8.6

The full-back was among the best performers as the Hatters were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Preston North End. Photo: David Rogers

The defender scored Cardiff's third and final goal during their 3-0 derby win against Swansea City.

3. Dimitris Goutas (Cardiff City) - 8.0

The defender scored Cardiff's third and final goal during their 3-0 derby win against Swansea City. Photo: Ryan Hiscott

The centre-back caught the eye as the Tigers claimed a clean sheet during their much-needed 1-0 away win at Millwall.

4. Alfie Jones (Hull City) - 8.0

The centre-back caught the eye as the Tigers claimed a clean sheet during their much-needed 1-0 away win at Millwall. Photo: Richard Pelham

