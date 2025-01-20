The Clarets’ long unbeaten run, which now stands at 15 games in league and cup, was at risk of being broken when the Black Cats were awarded two late penalties.

But James Trafford was Burnley’s hero as the stopper pulled off two remarkable saves to ensure Scott Parker’s side came away with a 0-0 draw.

Despite the result feeling like a victory, wins elsewhere for Leeds United and Sheffield United saw the Clarets drop down to third in the table.

A Burnley star has since been recognised for his impressive display at Turf Moor by featuring in the Championship’s Team of the Week, which is unsurprisingly dominated by Cardiff City players following their 3-0 derby win over Swansea City.

The team is based on ratings provided by WhoScored.com and comprises the top performers across the Championship.

Here’s the team in full:

James Trafford (Burnley) - 8.9 The stopper made two remarkable late penalty saves as Burnley kept yet another clean sheet during their goalless draw against Sunderland.

Daiki Hashioka (Luton Town) - 8.6 The full-back was among the best performers as the Hatters were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Preston North End.

Dimitris Goutas (Cardiff City) - 8.0 The defender scored Cardiff's third and final goal during their 3-0 derby win against Swansea City.