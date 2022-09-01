Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An offer rising to around £8million, made up of significant add-ons, has been rejected by Swansea, according to The Athletic’s Andy Jones.

Meanwhile, Football Insider are reporting that an agreement has been reached to sign former Chelsea winger Marcel Lewis.

The winger is currently with Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, and spent time on loan with Accrington Stanley last season.

Marcel Lewis has emerged as a new target for Burnley (Photo by NICOLAS MAETERLINCK / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)

