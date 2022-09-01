Burnley have second bid for Michael Obafemi rejected by Swansea as a new target emerges
Burnley have had a second bid for Michael Obafemi turned down.
By Amos Wynn
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 6:50 pm
An offer rising to around £8million, made up of significant add-ons, has been rejected by Swansea, according to The Athletic’s Andy Jones.
Meanwhile, Football Insider are reporting that an agreement has been reached to sign former Chelsea winger Marcel Lewis.
The winger is currently with Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, and spent time on loan with Accrington Stanley last season.
He is set to sign a two year-year deal with the option of a third.