News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Burnley have second bid for Michael Obafemi rejected by Swansea as a new target emerges

Burnley have had a second bid for Michael Obafemi turned down.

By Amos Wynn
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 6:50 pm

An offer rising to around £8million, made up of significant add-ons, has been rejected by Swansea, according to The Athletic’s Andy Jones.

Meanwhile, Football Insider are reporting that an agreement has been reached to sign former Chelsea winger Marcel Lewis.

The winger is currently with Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, and spent time on loan with Accrington Stanley last season.

Marcel Lewis has emerged as a new target for Burnley (Photo by NICOLAS MAETERLINCK / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)

Most Popular

He is set to sign a two year-year deal with the option of a third.

BurnleySwanseaChelsea