Burnley have best penalty conversion rate in the Premier League since introduction of VAR

Sean Dyche re-iterated his frustration at Burnley' s woeful record of being awarded penalties following a goal-less draw against Norwich City at Turf Moor earlier in the season.

Only two clubs in 31 leagues across Europe have been awarded spot kicks less frequently than the Clarets in the last four seasons.

Since the introduction of VAR in 2019-20 no team in the top flight has had fewer penalties given than the six taken by Burnley, as illustrated by data compiled by BetVictor.

Chris Wood of Burnley scores their side's first goal from the penalty spot during the Premier League match between Burnley and West Ham United at Turf Moor on May 03, 2021 in Burnley, England.

Every other club, aside from Wolves and Newcastle United, are in double figures, with the list topped by Manchester United on a quite staggering 28.

However, Burnley's conversion rate is the best on offer, alongside Bruno Lage's side, with both boasting perfect records from 12 yards out.

Ashley Barnes scored the first in a 3-0 win over Watford at Vicarage Road in November 2019 before Jay Rodriguez was on target in a 3-0 win at home to AFC Bournemouth in February 2020.

Chris Wood, who has since switched to Tyneside, scored three of the remaining four, starting against Wolves in a 1-1 draw on home soil in July 2020.

Burnley's English striker Ashley Barnes (2L) scores the opening goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Burnley at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on January 21, 2021.

The New Zealander netted his next against Southampton at St Mary's last April, while Barnes famously beat Alisson from the spot at Anfield in-between, ending Liverpool's remarkable unbeaten league run at their iconic home in the process.

Wood converted Burnley's last penalty last May when firing past West Ham's Lukasz Fabianski in a 2-1 defeat.

Key findings

* Manchester United have obtained the most penalties in the past two and a half seasons with 28, which is 100% more than the average amount given per team across the league. They have received 0.29 penalties per game scoring 0.23 of these, the highest value for each stat.

* Burnley have been awarded the least penalties with 6, receiving just 0.06 penalties per game but managing a 100% conversion rate from the spot. The highest conversion rate over this time alongside Wolves.

* Manchester City have the joint second highest number of penalties received (24), but the worst conversion rate in the league at 62.50%, and the most penalties missed (9). However, this season they have converted 100% of their 4 penalties so far.

* Liverpool have the best conversion rate out of the Premier League’s ‘big 6’ (92.86%), and best conversion rate of any team to have received 10 or more penalties. Their 0.14 penalties scored per game is only 0.01 lower than Man City’s 0.15, despite Liverpool having received 10 less penalty kicks overall.

* Brighton have been awarded the 5th most penalties in the league with 15, but their conversion rate of 66.67% has them down as the second worst convertor.