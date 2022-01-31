Burnley have been 'strong' on new man Wout Weghorst for some time, says boss Sean Dyche!

Wout Weghorst

The 6ft 6in forward has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract at Turf Moor will link up with his new team-mates in training today ahead of this weekend’s Premier League match against Watford.

Weghorst, capped 12 times by his country, has scored 59 goals in 118 Bundesliga appearances for VfL Wolfsburg over the past three and a half seasons, and featured for Netherlands at Euro 2020, finding the back of the net in a 3-2 win against Ukraine.

The Dutchman has shown his credentials in front of goal throughout his career, scoring more than 50 goals in the Eredivisie during spells at Heracles and AZ Alkmaar prior to his move to Germany.

Club Chairman Alan Pace said: “I’d like to wish Wout a very warm welcome to Burnley Football Club.

“We’re absolutely delighted to have brought in a great talent with a fantastic goal-scoring pedigree in Germany. I look forward to him joining up with Sean and the team.

“January is a famously difficult window, as we all know. I am however delighted that a lot of hard work by everyone involved has paid off.”

Weghorst arrived in England on Sunday afternoon to complete his medical and sign his contract at Turf Moor. The 29-year-old will take the vacant number nine shirt.

Manager Sean Dyche said: “Wout is a player that our scouts have been strong on for some time and we feel that he can add to all that we do at Burnley Football Club.