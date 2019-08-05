Burnley have £8m offer for Middlesbrough centre back Dael Fry turned down - here's how much Boro want for England Under 21 international

Burnley have had an £8m bid for Middlesbrough’s England Under 21 international centre back Dael Fry turned down.

As the transfer deadline approaches, Sean Dyche is eager to add to his squad, but, amid interest in centre backs James Tarkowski and Kevin Long, it appears the Clarets are making preparations to bolster that department.

However, it is thought that Fry, 21, would command a fee far in excess of £8m, especially in a market where Adam Webster let Bristol City for Brighton for £20m, rising to £22m.

Boro are not looking to sell, but it is though they would be looking for more than the joint club record £15m that the Clarets paid for Ben Gibson last summer.

Fry, 6ft 4ins, was born in Middlesbrough and came through the ranks before signing professional terms five years ago.

He has since made 67 appearances in all competitions, while enjoying a spell on loan with Rotherham in 2016/17.

Fry has won 11 caps for England Under 21s, scoring twice.