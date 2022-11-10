Burnley handed Manchester United tie at Old Trafford in fourth round of Carabao Cup
Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany will resume his rivalry with Manchester United in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.
Red Devils legend Peter Schmeichel drew his former club from the hat after Erik ten Hag’s side had beaten Aston Villa at the Theatre of Dreams.
Former Villans striker Dion Dublin then pulled Burnley’s ball out of the pot to set up a mouth-watering tie next month.
Fourth round draw: Wolves v Gillingham; Southampton v Lincoln City; Blackburn Rovers v Nottingham Forest; Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth; Manchester City v Liverpool; Manchester United v Burnley; MK Dons v Leicester City; Charlton Athletic v Brighton.
Ties will be played the week commencing December 19.