Burnley handed Manchester United tie at Old Trafford in fourth round of Carabao Cup

Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany will resume his rivalry with Manchester United in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

By Dan Black
36 minutes ago - 1 min read

Red Devils legend Peter Schmeichel drew his former club from the hat after Erik ten Hag’s side had beaten Aston Villa at the Theatre of Dreams.

Former Villans striker Dion Dublin then pulled Burnley’s ball out of the pot to set up a mouth-watering tie next month.

Fourth round draw: Wolves v Gillingham; Southampton v Lincoln City; Blackburn Rovers v Nottingham Forest; Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth; Manchester City v Liverpool; Manchester United v Burnley; MK Dons v Leicester City; Charlton Athletic v Brighton.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 07: Vincent Kompany of Manchester City celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on April 7, 2018 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Ties will be played the week commencing December 19.

Burnley's Anass Zaroury takes on Crawley Town's Jayden Davis Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport The Carabao Cup Third Round - Burnley v Crawley Town - Tuesday 8th November 2022 - Turf Moor - Burnley World Copyright © 2022 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com
