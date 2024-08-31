Burnley handed major injury boost for Blackburn Rovers derby as Scott Parker hands out two debuts
The duo were brought in prior to Friday’s transfer deadline as the Clarets added some much-needed reinforcements to their squad.
Zian Flemming, who signed right on deadline, is not involved, but fellow deadline day arrival Jeremy Sarmiento is named on the bench.
Luca Koleosho is also ruled fit enough to start, handing Parker a major fitness boost. Josh Cullen, however, misses out with a knock.
Manuel Benson, strongly linked with a move away during the summer window, is back involved on the bench after failing to seal an exit.
Jordan Beyer, Hannes Delcroix, Hjalmar Ekdal, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei, Mike Tresor and Nathan Redmond are all sidelined.
Parker has made five changes in total from last weekend’s 1-0 defeat to Sunderland, which was their first loss of the league season.
As for Rovers, they make three changes from their 2-1 win against Oxford United, as Harry Pickering and Danny Batth both miss out through injury.
TEAMS
Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Worrall, Esteve, Pires, Brownhill, Laurent, Hannibal, Anthony, Koleosho, Foster
Subs: Hladky, Egan-Riley, Humphreys, Sambo, Massengo, Benson, Sarmiento, Hountondji, Rodriguez
Blackburn: Pears, Brittain, Carter, Hyam, Beck, Tronstad, Weimann, Dolan, Hedges, Gueye
Subs: Toth, McFadzean, Duru, Buckley, Baker, Sigurdsson, Rankin-Costello, Cozier-Duberry, Ohashi
Referee: Tony Harrington
