Burnley handed boost in race for 54-cap international, Chelsea favourites to beat Arsenal to £30m-rated ace
Burnley are able to sign new players from today, with the summer transfer window now open, allowing clubs to wheel and deal to their heart's content until it slams shut at the end of August.
The Clarets aren't expected to have a hefty transfer budget, and it will be fascinating to see how far the club can stretch their available cash to bring in quality new signings.
Discussing the club's plans for summer recruitment, Burnley boss Sean Dyche said: "We’ll wait and see, the truth is what players are available, not just the money. You need money, of course, to make players available, but it’s not just about money, you need players available, the right players at the right time.
“We could have spent money in January, I didn’t feel there was too much there that would have helped us or pushed us forward, so it was a better thought to sit tight.
"Can we build on that? We’ll wait and see this summer. But there’s no guarantees to it, not just because of the money, but you have to find the right players. It’s not an easy market, if it was, everybody would be signing the right players and they’d all be successful.
“It’s not always easy, recruitment is one of the toughest things in football. I believed this team could get us to where we needed to be, and they have done."
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Burnley and the rest of the Premier League, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window continues: