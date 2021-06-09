Burnley handed boost in race for 54-cap international, Chelsea favourites to beat Arsenal to £30m-rated ace

The Clarets aren't expected to have a hefty transfer budget, and it will be fascinating to see how far the club can stretch their available cash to bring in quality new signings.

Discussing the club's plans for summer recruitment, Burnley boss Sean Dyche said: "We’ll wait and see, the truth is what players are available, not just the money. You need money, of course, to make players available, but it’s not just about money, you need players available, the right players at the right time.

“We could have spent money in January, I didn’t feel there was too much there that would have helped us or pushed us forward, so it was a better thought to sit tight.

"Can we build on that? We’ll wait and see this summer. But there’s no guarantees to it, not just because of the money, but you have to find the right players. It’s not an easy market, if it was, everybody would be signing the right players and they’d all be successful.

“It’s not always easy, recruitment is one of the toughest things in football. I believed this team could get us to where we needed to be, and they have done."

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Burnley and the rest of the Premier League, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window continues:

1. Brighton could be beaten to Velasco Brighton & Hove Albion could face fresh competition for Independiente starlet Alan Velasco, with Ligue 1 sides Monaco, Lille and Lyon now said to be interested. He's likely to cost around £9m as interest in his services continue to grow. (Sport Witness) Photo: NICOLAS ABOAF Buy photo

2. Sterling to stay with City Man City's Raheem Sterling is said to have no interest in leaving the club this summer, after being linked with a move to Spurs as a makeweight to sign Harry Kane. The Citizens are rumoured to have set an £80m asking price for the England star. (Football Insider) Photo: David Ramos Buy photo

3. Hammers in the running for Duricic Reports from Italy suggest West Ham are keeping a close eye on Sassuolo attacking midfielder Filip Duricic, and that his club has received offers from "English clubs". His former loan side Southampton are also said to be keen. (Sport Witness) Photo: Francesco Pecoraro Buy photo

4. Chelsea trio could join Milan AC Milan look to be readying a triple transfer raid of Chelsea, with Fikayo Tomori, Olivier Giroud and Hakim Ziyech all on their radar. Tomori excelled during a loan spell at the San Siro last season, a looks a dead cert to make the move. (Star) Photo: MARCO BERTORELLO Buy photo