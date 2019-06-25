Burnley handed boost in £3m winger chase, NEW Newcastle takeover claim, Liverpool eye Dutchman as first signing, Arsenal quoted £25m for defender - updates on Manchester United, Aston Villa and Leicester

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

The departure of Rafa Benitez does not affect Sheikh Khaled’s Biz Zayed Group potential takeover of Newcastle United. (BBC)

Laurent Blanc and David Moyes have already approached Newcastle over the possibility of succeeding Benitez. (Northern Echo)

Burnley have been handed a boost in their reported £3m pursuit of Portsmouth winger Jamal Lowe after he told the League One club he wants to leave. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United are closing in on the signature of Crystal Palace full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka with a £42.5m fee closed to being agreed. (TalkSport)

The Red Devils, however, are not unwilling to meet Sporting Lisbon’s £70m asking price for midfielder Bruno Fernandes, despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's wishes. (Metro)

Liverpool are confident they can fend off competition to sign West Brom youngster Rekeem Harper, who is out of contract this summer. (Daily Mirror)

However, the Reds' first signing this summer could be FC Zwolle defender Sepp van den Berg, though Ajax, Bayern Munich and PSV Eindhoven are also keen. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea are to appoint Derby County manager Frank Lampard as Maurizio Sarri's successor within in the next 48 hours. (Various)

Lampard will have the chance to keep Gianfranco Zola, who was assistant to ex-boss Maurizio Sarri last season, as part of their backroom coaching team. (Daily Express)

Brighton are rivalling Trabzonspor, Galatasaray, Basaksehir and Braga for Sparta Rotterdam forward Halil Ibrahim Dervisoglu. (Asist Analiz - in Turkey)

Graham Potter has moved one step closer to securing his second signing as Seagulls boss after Genk captain Leandro Trossard agreed a five-year deal on Monday. (Sky Sports)

Arsenal will need to spend half of their transfer budget to sign Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who is valued at £25m by the Scottish champions. (Daily Telegraph)

Tottenham are monitoring FC Nordsjaelland forward Andreas Skov Olsen, who is valued £15m. (Daily Mirror)

Aston Villa and Leicester City continue to battle it out for Luton Town full-back James Justin, with a £12m fee previously touted. (Birmingham Live)