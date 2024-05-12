'Burnley had nothing to lose': Ange Postecolu's verdict on Tottenham's comeback victory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ange Postecoglu was pleased with how his Tottenham side navigated a tricky assignment against Burnley.

The Clarets knew they had to win to stand any chance of pulling off a late miracle in their fight against relegation.

They briefly gave themselves hope too, courtesy of Jacob Bruun Larsen’s strike.

But the home side fought back from a goal down to win 2-1 thanks to goals from Pedro Porro and Micky van de Ven, condemning Vincent Kompany’s men to the Championship.

“It’s not easy,” Postecoglu said afterwards. “Credit to the players because we’ve had four defeats and it’s bound to add some stress and anxiety into the performance.

“Burnley had nothing to lose, they had to go for it but I thought for the most part we handled it pretty well.

“We played some decent football. The first-half, we just lacked a bit of conviction in the final third but in the second-half I thought we were outstanding. Their goalkeeper had an outstanding game and there was some desperate defending.

“But it’s pleasing the lads worked their way through it and we got the result.

“We make teams work awfully hard. Pretty much every game we finish strong, it’s just a case of not allowing the game to get away from us.

“We hung in there and the goal from Pedro just before half-time was important. But we were always confident we’d finish strong.