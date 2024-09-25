Burnley goalscorer issues 'point to prove' claim after making instant impact off the bench

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jeremy Sarmiento admits he was out to prove a point during Burnley’s comeback victory against Portsmouth.

The 22-year-old made an instant impact off the bench on Saturday during the 2-1 win, scoring within a couple of minutes of coming on to get the Clarets back level.

It was some goal too from the Brighton winger, cutting in from the left flank and picking out the far corner from the edge of the box.

Having made three substitute appearances since making the move to Turf Moor, the Ecuador international was desperate to lay down a marker.

“I was waiting for my moment,” he told Clarets+. “I was so eager just to come on and prove a point in a way.

“It was so surreal to come on and with my first touch do something like that, so that’s something incredible.

“We’ve spoken about this as a group, the gaffer has said we’re going to need everyone on the pitch to help - even if it’s during the last minutes coming on as a sub, or if you start the game.

Jeremy Sarmiento celebrates his equaliser against Portsmouth. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“The group is getting better and better every week and everyone is ready to give their all every single game.

“All of the subs that came on did amazing and Browny [Josh Brownhill] too with the last-minute winner. What else can you ask for? We gave it our all and we got the job done.”

The Clarets fought back from a lacklustre first-half, where they were guilty of slow and ponderous play against a compact and well-organised Portsmouth outfit.

While the away side took the lead through Callum Lang’s back post tap-in, it could easily have been worse with John Mousinho’s side also hitting the post from a corner.

Scott Parker’s men were much improved in the second period though, finally upping the tempo and putting Portsmouth on the back front.

They got their reward through Sarmiento’s moment of brilliance before Brownhill trickled home the winner in stoppage-time.

Sarmiento added: “I felt that in the first-half we started a bit slow, but in the second-half we came out on top, had more control of the ball and attacked more, so we felt more comfortable and we knew we would create chances. It was just a matter of putting them away.”