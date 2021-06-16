Burnley given chance to end run without a home win on opening day of Premier League season
Burnley will open the new Premier League season in front of their own fans at Turf Moor, looking to end a run of 11 home games without a win in all competitions.
Brighton will be the visitors on Saturday, August 14th, with the Clarets at home on opening day for the seventh time in a decade - albeit last season’s opener against Manchester United was postponed due to United’s involvement in the latter stages of the Europa League in 2019/20.
Burnley are without a win at Turf Moor since coming from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2 in late January.
Burnley are then at Anfield to face Liverpool the following Saturday - where they won in January for the first since since 1974, ending the Reds’ 68-game unbeaten run at home.
Sean Dyche’s side see out August on Saturday the 28th at home to Leeds United, 4-0 winners in Burnley’s penultimate home game of last season.
There follows the first international date of the season, before a return to action at Everton, where Burnley also won in March, on Saturday, September 11th.
Other notable dates include a Boxing Day home clash with the Toffees, followed, two days later, by a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.
And New Year’s Day hangovers will be tested by a trip to Elland Road and Leeds.
Late February sees Burnley fans make trips to Brighton (19th) and Crystal Palace (26th) on successive weekends.
A first visit to promoted Brentford’s new Brentford Community Stadium is on Saturday, March 12th.
And Burnley’s run in sees them host Aston Villa on Saturday, May 7th, before a trip to Spurs on Sunday, May 15th, and the final game of the season at home to Newcastle on Sunday, May 22nd.
FIXTURES
AUGUST
14 - BRIGHTON H
21 - Liverpool A
28 - LEEDS H
SEPTEMBER
11 - Everton A
18 - ARSENAL H
25 - Leicester City A
OCTOBER
2 NORWICH CITY H
16 Manchester City A
23 - Southampton A
30 - BRENTFORD H
NOVEMBER
6 - Chelsea A
20 - CRYSTAL PALACE H
27 - TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR H
30 - Wolves A
DECEMBER
4 - Newcastle United A
11 - WEST HAM H
14 - WATFORD H
18 - Aston Villa A
26 - EVERTON H
28 - Manchester United A
JANUARY
1 - Leeds United A
15 - LEICESTER CITY H
22 - Arsenal A
FEBRUARY
8 - MANCHESTER UNITED H
12 - LIVERPOOL H
19 - Brighton A
26 - Crystal Palace A
MARCH
5 - CHELSEA H
12 - Brentford A
19 - SOUTHAMPTON H
APRIL
2 - MANCHESTER CITY H
9 - Norwich City A
16 - West Ham A
23 - WOLVES H
30 - Watford A
MAY
7 - ASTON VILLA H
15 - Tottenham Hotspur A
22 - NEWCASTLE UNITED H