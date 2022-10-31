Burnley game-changer named alongside Reading goal-scorer and Blackpool pair in Championship Team of the Week
Burnley’s third win on the bounce — and fifth success in six — kept them top of the Championship at the weekend.
Vincent Kompany’s side came from behind to beat Reading at Turf Moor to preserve their two-point advantage over rivals Blackburn Rovers while opening up a five-point gap over QPR in third place.
German defender Jordan Beyer was gifted the Man of the Match accolade following the dramatic win over the Royals, game-changer Manuel Benson scored and assisted after featuring from the bench while hot prospect Anass Zaroury capped another impressive display with the winning goal.
So which Claret made it into the Championship’s official team of the week, based on WhoScored ratings?
Here’s the line-up in full...