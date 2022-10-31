News you can trust since 1877
Burnley players celebrate at the final whistle

Burnley game-changer named alongside Reading goal-scorer and Blackpool pair in Championship Team of the Week

Burnley’s third win on the bounce — and fifth success in six — kept them top of the Championship at the weekend.

By Dan Black
3 minutes ago

Vincent Kompany’s side came from behind to beat Reading at Turf Moor to preserve their two-point advantage over rivals Blackburn Rovers while opening up a five-point gap over QPR in third place.

German defender Jordan Beyer was gifted the Man of the Match accolade following the dramatic win over the Royals, game-changer Manuel Benson scored and assisted after featuring from the bench while hot prospect Anass Zaroury capped another impressive display with the winning goal.

So which Claret made it into the Championship’s official team of the week, based on WhoScored ratings?

Here’s the line-up in full...

1. GK: John Ruddy (Birmingham City)

The shot stopper kept a clean sheet in Birmingham's 2-0 win against QPR on Friday night.

Photo: Tony Marshall

2. RB: Alfie Doughty (Luton Town)

The former Charlton man impressed for the Hatters during their 1-1 draw against Sunderland.

Photo: Andrew Redington

3. CB: Auston Trusty (Birmingham City)

The Arsenal loanee helped Birmingham keep a clean sheet during their win against QPR.

Photo: Barrington Coombs

4. CB: Michal Helik (Huddersfield Town)

The defender helped the struggling Terriers claim a much-needed 1-0 win against Millwall.

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

