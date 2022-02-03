Burnley FC's early bird season ticket prices frozen once again at Turf Moor

Following on from the introduction of last season’s ultra-low £319 adult ticket in the Ultilita Jimmy McIlroy Lower Stand, the club will now expand on this offer by introducing a brand new U12’s season ticket in the same area of the stadium for just £50.

That means for the first time in years, this is the cheapest adult and child season ticket combination at Turf Moor.

By renewing your season ticket during the early bird period, you can sign up to show your support for your team and take advantage of the frozen early bird pricing!

Burnley player Maxwel Cornet and the Burnley fans react after a chance is missed during the Premier League match between Burnley and Arsenal at Turf Moor on September 18, 2021 in Burnley, England.

That’s not all of course, renewing or purchasing an early bird season ticket grants you some very special and exclusive benefits, including:

* 10% off in the Clarets Store

* Ticket priority to all first team cup games

* Ticket priority to all away matches including cup games

Burnley FC season ticket prices for adults

* Direct Debit method of payment

Once again, Burnley FC will be offering their highly popular Direct Debit method of payment, allowing fans to spread the cost of their season tickets over 12 monthly payments at no extra administration or membership costs.

Please note that all season tickets (including those wishing to pay via direct debit) will need to be actively renewed.

Once you are back on the direct debit scheme you never need to worry about renewing your seat from season to season. Simply sit back and the club will do it for you for the 2023-24 season and beyond at the relevant time.

Burnley FC season ticket prices for over 65s

EARLYBIRD DEADLINES

Buy/Renew via direct debit: March 15th, 2022;

Pay up front: March 31st, 2022.

Alternatively, you can also pay for your season ticket in full up front.

Burnley FC season ticket prices for under 22s

Please note: No season tickets will be auto-renewed this season. ALL season ticket holders will be required to either setup a new direct debit mandate or pay up front to renew.

You can also call 01282 446800 (option 2) to renew/buy over the phone, or call in to the Ticket Office during business hours.