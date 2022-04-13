The summer transfer window is fast approaching and Premier League clubs are making early prepeations for potential moves.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has commented on the performances of their big January deadline day signing and says he would like the player to be more ‘selfish’ in-front of goal.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa have been linked with Brighton’s Yves Vissouma and Arsenal with Villa’s Douglas Luiz but one pundit belives the Gunners should “go for the jugular” and attempt to sign the Seagulls’ star.

Leeds United appear to be becoming more and more resigned to losing star winger Raphinha in the summer but Elland Road scouts could have been watching the Brazilian’s ideal replacement for a while.

Elsewhere, Christian Eriksen might no be a Brentford player for much longer and it looks like the Bees will struggle to keep a hold of the Danish playmaker while a host of Premier League clubs have been linked with a Chelsea player currently on loan in the EFL Championship.

Newcastle United have been linked with several players for the past few months including a stand out at Ligue 1 side Lens but it now looks like Tottenham Hotspur could move for the player.

Liverpool are reportedly preparing a £25m move for a Serie A star while Manchester United are thought to still be keen on a Bundesliga attacker this summer.

Finally, Aston Villa are targeting a Bundesliga defender who is set to become a free agent and Barcelona could be about to move for an Arsenal centre back.

Here are the transfer news stories making the headlines on Wednesday morning:

1. Vlla express interest in Ginter Aston Villa have 'expressed interest' in Borussia Monchengladbach centre-back Matthias Ginter who is out of contract this summer but could face competition from Tottenham and West Ham (Sky Sports)

2. Colwill attracting Premier League interest Fulham, Everton, Southampton and Leicester City are keen on signing Huddersfield Town's Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill (Gianluca Di Marzio)

3. Barcelona interested in Gabriel Barcelona are looking to sign a left footed centre back next season and are targeting Arsenal's Gabriel (Sport.es)

4. United remain interested in Nkunku RB Leipzig attacker Christopher Nkunku IS on a list of players Manchester United will target this summer with the Red Devils having been linked with the player for several months (Florian Plettenberg)