Another weekend of Premier League action is in the books and clubs are back on the training pitch preparing for their next matches while also working behind the scenes with early summer transfer window preparations.

There are several midweek fixtures taking place in the Premier League on Wednesday and Thursday but Burnley will not return to action till Saturday with a match that could have massive implications on the relegation battle.

The Clarets will travel to Brentford with both sides hoping to open up a gap between themselves and the bottom three.

The Bees had a rot stopping victory over bottom club Norwich City last weekend while Burnley were beaten 4-0 at home by Chelsea.

Burnley had had more and better chances in the first half, with Dwight McNeil missing the best of them, and Dyche said: “You hope you’re not going to pay for it (missed chances), but we did, first half I thought we were excellent, the gameplan was delivered by the players, kept it nice and tight, shape was excellent, kept them playing around our shape, never really broke us down.

“And we had the best chances, one falls to Dwight, you’d like it to go in of course, but we’re completely in the game at half-time, but after a really poor goal, it really affected us so clearly, for eight minutes, and it ‘s just the madness of football sometimes.”

Meanwhile, plenty of fresh transfer news stories are making the headlines and here are nine of the biggest across England’s top flight this morning:

1. Spence has admirers across continent Nottingham Forest's on-loan Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence has already been linked with multiple Premier League clubs but is also attracting interest from German sides Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig (Sport Witness)

2. Chelsea target has £62m price-tag Chelsea will have to spend £62m to land RB Leipzig attacker Christopher Nkunku this summer and are expected to face competition from Manchester United (Express)

3. City and Real leading race to sign Haaland Erling Haaland is expected to decide his future in the "next few weeks" with Real Madrid and Manchester City believes to be the front runners to sign the Dortmund striker (The Athletic)

4. Ronaldo and Messi together at last? Cristiano Rolando plans to leave Manchester United this summer if they don't qualify for the Champions League and has his sights set on a move to PSG where he could link up with Lionel Messi (Football Transfers)