There are several midweek fixtures taking place in the Premier League on Wednesday and Thursday but Burnley will not return to action till Saturday with a match that could have massive implications on the relegation battle.
The Clarets will travel to Brentford with both sides hoping to open up a gap between themselves and the bottom three.
The Bees had a rot stopping victory over bottom club Norwich City last weekend while Burnley were beaten 4-0 at home by Chelsea.
Burnley had had more and better chances in the first half, with Dwight McNeil missing the best of them, and Dyche said: “You hope you’re not going to pay for it (missed chances), but we did, first half I thought we were excellent, the gameplan was delivered by the players, kept it nice and tight, shape was excellent, kept them playing around our shape, never really broke us down.
“And we had the best chances, one falls to Dwight, you’d like it to go in of course, but we’re completely in the game at half-time, but after a really poor goal, it really affected us so clearly, for eight minutes, and it ‘s just the madness of football sometimes.”
