Who is Burnley’s highest valued player as Scott Parker’s side challenge for promotion into the Premier League?

Burnley will hope to build on a fine run of form and secure an immediate return to the Premier League during the final months of the season.

The Clarets have gone unbeaten in their last 22 games in all competitions and have not emerged empty-handed from a Championship fixture since a narrow loss at Millwall on the first weekend of November. The defensive stability and impressive performances of goalkeeper James Trafford have played a lead role in the hunt for success after Saturday’s goalless draw at Preston North End ensured the England Under-21 stopper has not conceded a goal in his last 11 league games.

Ahead of Friday night’s home game with play-off chasing Sheffield Wednesday, Scott Parker’s men are sat in third place in the Championship table and are just five points behind second placed Sheffield United, who will host leaders Leeds United on Monday night in a crucial clash in the promotion race. Several members of Parker’s squad have played pivotal roles in the push for a return to the Premier League but the Clarets boss is likely to be reliant on his entire squad throughout the final months of a hectic season.

But who is Burnley’s most valuable player? We take a look at the values of each Clarets star with the help of the transfer experts at TransferMarkt.

Who is Burnley’s highest valued player?

€0.35m - Ashley Barnes, Vaclav Hladky, Dara Costelloe* €0.7m - Etienne Green €0.8m - Enock Agyei €1.0m - Jaydon Banel €1.3m - Jonjo Shelvey €1.5m - CJ Egan-Riley, Darko Churlinov* €1.8m - Josh Laurent €2.0m - Shurandy Sambo, Lucas Pires, Michael Obafemi* €2.8m - Andreas Hountondji* €3.0m - Oliver Sonne, Han-Noah Massengo* €4.0m - Nathan Redmond, Zian Flemming, Hannes Delcroix* €4.5m - Connor Roberts, Benson Manuel €5.5m - Joe Worrall, Bashir Humphreys, Jaydon Humphreys €6.5m - Josh Cullen, Hjalmar Ekdal* €7.0m - Jeremy Sarmiento €8.0m - Jordan Beyer €9.0m - Lyle Foster, Hannibal €10.0m - Mike Tresor €11.0m - Maxime Esteve €12.0m - Aaron Ramsey, Luca Koleosho €13.0m - Josh Brownhill €15.0m - Marcus Edwards, Zeki Amdouni* €18.0m - James Trafford

* Currently out on loan