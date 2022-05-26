Jackson admitted he would “suffer” after being unable to keep the Clarets in the Premier League, despite an eight-game spell at the helm in which he was named April Manager of the Month, and twice lifted the side out of the bottom three for the first time since October.

The former Preston centre back is now expected to revert to his role as Under 23s boss, and, asked whether the club was in good hands, he said: “Why wouldn’t it be?

“There is good people here who want to do well and they want the club to bounce back, but it is small steps and planning and making sure we have everything in place to do that.”

While things are still raw after the disappointment of Sunday, Jackson added, on the club’s future: “It is hard to comment on that given what has happened, I think there will be a reflection on what has gone on and like everything else it will be small steps to find your way back.

“That is what you have to do, we have to find our way back and get the club going again.”

