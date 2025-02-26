Who do Burnley and their promotion rivals face over their next five games?

Burnley take a break from their promotion push when they visit Preston North End in the FA Cup fifth round this weekend - but the Clarets will still keep an eye on events at the top end of the Championship over the coming days.

An intriguing weekend across the Championship will get underway when fourth placed Sunderland, who currently sit six points behind Burnley, face a tricky looking trip to a Sheffield Wednesday side sat on the edge of the play-off battle. Another crucial clash lies in wait on Saturday afternoon when leaders and title favourites Leeds United take on fifth placed West Bromwich Albion at Elland Road and second placed Sheffield United head to Queens Park Rangers.

Burnley will hope results across the Championship fall in their favour as they focus on their attempts to see off local rivals Preston and secure a place in the FA Cup quarter-final. A return to the promotion push comes with a trip to Cardiff City on Tuesday night and it would be safe to say the fixtures over the next month offer some hope Scott Parker’s men can force their way into the automatic promotion places - but what lies in wait for the Clarets’ promotion rivals over the coming weeks?

1st. Leeds United (75 points)

1/3 West Bromwich Albion (H) 9/3 Portsmouth (A) 12/3 Millwall (H) 15/3 Queens Park Rangers (A) 29/3 Swansea City (H)

2nd: Sheffield United (70 points)

1/3 Queens Park Rangers (A) 8/3 Preston North End (H) 11/3 Bristol City (H) 16/3 Sheffield Wednesday (A) 29/3 Coventry City (H)

3rd: Burnley (68 points)

4/3 Cardiff City (A) 8/3 Luton Town (H) 11/3 West Bromwich Albion (H) 15/3 Swansea City (A) 29/3 Bristol City (H)

4th: Sunderland (62 points)

28/2 Sheffield Wednesday (A) 8/3 Cardiff City (H) 11/3 Preston North End (H) 15/3 Coventry City (A) 29/3 Millwall (H)

5th: West Bromwich Albion (51 points)

1/3 Leeds United (A) 8/3 Queens Park Rangers (H) 11/3 Burnley (A) 15/3 Hull City (H) 29/3 Norwich City (A)

6th: Blackburn Rovers (51 points)

1/3 Norwich City (H) 8/3 Derby County (A) 12/3 Stoke City (A) 15/3 Cardiff City (H) 29/3 Portsmouth (A)

7th: Coventry City (50 points)

1/3 Oxford United (A) 8/3 Stoke City (H) 11/3 Derby County (A) 15/3 Sunderland (H) 29/3 Sheffield United (A)

8th: Bristol City (49 points)

4/3 Millwall (A) 8/3 Hull City (H) 11/3 Sheffield United (A) 14/3 Norwich City (H) 29/3 Burnley (A)

9th: Watford (48 points)

1/3 Stoke City (A) 8/3 Millwall (H) 12/3 Swansea City (H) 15/3 Oxford United (A) 29/3 Plymouth Argyle (H)

10th: Norwich City (47 points)

1/3 Blackburn Rovers (A) 7/3 Oxford United (H) 11/3 Sheffield Wednesday (H) 14/3 Bristol City (A) 29/3 West Bromwich Albion (H)