Sunderland-linked star a 'top' priority for Burnley amid £20m demand claims

Burnley’s summer transfer window business has shown little sign of slowing after the completing the signing of Stuttgart winger Jacob Braun Larsen on Friday.

After securing permanent deals for former loan signings Bashir Humphreys, Marcus Edwards, Jaidon Anthony and Zian Flemming, the Clarets continued to boost their ranks ahead of their return to the Premier League with the signings of Ipswich Town defender Axel Tuanzebe and Manchester City and England star Kyle Walker. A further option in wide areas was snapped up in the form of Loum Tchaouna and Feyenoord left-back Quilindschy Hartman also arrived at Turf Moor with high expectations.

The Clarets goalkeeping situation has been the subject of ongoing speculation in recent weeks and months as current number one James Trafford continues to be linked with a move to Newcastle United. Talks between the two clubs are believed to be ongoing and there have been some suggestions in the North East that an agreement is getting closer - but as it stands, the England Under-21 international will start the season as part of Scott Parker’s squad.

Trafford will have further competition for a spot as Clarets first-choice keeper after Parker sealed a deal for German goalkeeper Max Weiss last month - and there have been reports the former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder is considering a move for another keeper as the uncertainty over Trafford’s future continues.

The Sun’s Alan Nixon has now reported Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is ‘high up’ on the Clarets list as he considers leaving the Molineux club. The 32-year-old stopper made just seven starts in the Premier League last season as Portugal international Jose Sa cemented his place as the club’s number one and reports earlier this year suggested Johnstone was ‘keen’ to find a new club just 12 months after joining Wolves in a £10 million deal from Crystal Palace. The four-time England international has also been linked with a move to Sunderland in recent weeks as the Black Cats continue their preparations for their own return to the top flight.

Clarets baulk at striker fee

Scott Parker is believed to be keen to add further firepower to his squad before the summer transfer window comes to a close in September.

The Clarets have been credited with an interest in England striker Callum Wilson after he became a free agent following his departure from Newcastle earlier this month. However, the Whites have also been linked with Norwich City’s versatile forward Josh Sargent, who was a rare positive in a challenging season for the Canaries last time out. The United States international scored 15 goals and provided three assists in 33 appearances in all competitions last season as the Carrow Road club ended the season in the bottom half of the Championship.

Burnley are not the only club to be linked with a move for Sargent after the likes of Leeds United, Everton and Roma were all said to be monitoring his situation. However, reporting via his Patreon account, journalist Alan Nixon has claimed the Clarets are not willing to meet Norwich’s £20 million demands for the forward.