Southampton legend explains why Burnley CAN claim promotion into the Premier League

Jaidon Anthony scores the opening goal against Bristol City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley impressed one pundit during Saturday’s win at Championship rivals Bristol City.

Burnley’s defensive solidity is playing a significant role in their push for a return to the Premier League - according to Southampton stalwart Francis Benali.

The Clarets claimed a narrow win at Bristol City on Saturday lunchtime as a first-half strike from Jaidon Anthony was enough to move Scott Parker’s men into third place in the Championship table for at least 24 hours. However, Burnley had to come through a testing final 20 minutes as the Robins looked to force what some felt would have been a deserved equaliser at Ashton Gate.

Not for the first time this season, the Clarets backline produced a dogged and determined display to keep their tenth clean sheet of their campaign and their eighth in their last ten games. Benali, who was on co-commentary duties Sky Sports coverage of the game, praised Parker’s men and believes they can build on the win as their prepare for three home games in their next four fixtures.

The former Southampton star told Sky Sports: “They have looked solid with these narrow margins and, as you say, teams that are solid defensively always have an opportunity to win games and do well in the division. They are hard to break down, hard to beat, Scott Parker has got his side doing that for sure. This is a big three points away from home with the upcoming games, they’ve got three home games in the next four so they will go back to Turf Moor with real positivity, sat nicely in the table and as it stands in third place in the table.”

The Clarets are back in action on Tuesday night when they host Coventry City at Turf Moor before turning their focus towards next Saturday’s trip to Stoke City.