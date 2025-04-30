Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Parker has spoken out over his inspiration in coaching after leading Burnley to promotion into the Premier League.

Scott Parker’s stock continued to rise as he secured the third Premier League promotion of his managerial career by guiding Burnley back into the top flight at the first time of asking.

The former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder was named as successor to former Clarets boss Vincent Kompany and was immediately handed a simple brief - to mount a successful bid for promotion into the Premier League just months after the clubs had suffered relegation.

After a positive pre-season, Parker’s side lived up to their tag as one of the favourites for promotion by showing a level of consistency only matched by current leaders Leeds United and the two sides have taken their title battle into the final weekend of the season. With just 90 minutes remaining in an eventful campaign, Burnley can pip the Whites to the title if they better Leeds’ result on Saturday afternoon as Daniel Farke’s men travel to Plymouth Argyle and the Clarets take on Millwall to Turf Moor.

After leading Fulham and Bournemouth back into the Premier League in the recent past, Parker has continued to cement his reputation as a promising manager with his latest success with the Clarets. It also means the former England international has come a long way since he took his first steps into coaching with Tottenham Hotspur’s Under-18s almost eight years ago. Since then, the current Burnley boss has experienced all of the highs and lows in management but his career appears to be on an upwards trajectory following the successes of this season.

With his focus on the future and the battle to preserve the Clarets Premier League status next season, Parker has taken a look back at his early days in coaching and revealed who was the inspiration behind his move into the dugout and his determination to succeed.

“It was always something that was in the forefront of my mind”

In an exclusive interview for the Express, Parker told SkyBet: “The main inspiration and driver was John McDermott at Spurs. I was a player at Tottenham and John was great at developing young players and he probably pushed me into coaching at an early point in my career. I was always intrigued and as a player took a leadership role in the changing room, so it was always something that was in the forefront of my mind.

“I got my badges really early and that was probably due to John – he took me under his wing and pushed me, put me in uncomfortable situations, and then brought me back to Spurs as an U18s coach and helped me develop. He gave me real ownership on things and was always engaged. John was a large part of what got me into coaching because he showed me that side of it, along with my experience that I had as a player and how I viewed things in the back end of my career.”