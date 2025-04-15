Scott Parker reveals why he is 'amazed' by Burnley's promotion chasers

Scott Parker celebrates the victory over Norwich City at full time. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard.

Scott Parker's Burnley are in a three-horse race for the Championship title with Leeds United and Sheffield United.

Scott Parker is looking to guide Burnley back into the Premier League at the first time of asking after enjoying an overwhelmingly positive first season in charge at Turf Moor.

As it stands ahead of Friday’s visit to a Watford side sat on the fringes of the play-off race, the Clarets sit in second place in the Championship table after they claimed a 2-1 home win against Norwich City at the weekend. There was a further boost for Parker and his players after third placed Sheffield United fell to a surprise defeat at struggling Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

That all meant Burnley will head into a crucial Easter weekend sat level on points with current leaders Leeds United and with the benefit of holding a five-point advantage on the Blades, who will visit Turf Moor for the Clarets’ penultimate home game of the season on Monday evening.

After being named as successor to Vincent Kompany last summer, Parker has overseen a major turnaround in the squad he inherited from the Belgian over the last ten months by adding a whole host of new faces to his ranks and authorising the departures of the likes of Sander Berge, Dara O’Shea and Vitinho to leave the club during that time.

With the final four games of the season now lying ahead and the race for the Premier League approaching a thrilling climax, Parker has reflected on a period of major change at Turf Moor and praised the reaction of his much-changed squad throughout a campaign he hopes will come to a successful end.

He told The Express: “I've said it a few times, this group, they amaze me really because of where we were and how quickly we needed to bring a group together. The information that came in early on in pre-season was null and void really because at that point there were just so many vast changes. We had to start again. Given that information at that moment, you're up against the clock. We were in season, so full credit to every single one of the players.

“They engaged, committed every bit of them to obviously to get to the point where we are currently this year. This team are full of endeavour, commitment, a real will to learn and are on the same page for us to try and be successful. Hence why we are currently doing what we're doing.”

Why Parker has been hugely impressed with Burnley

Goalkeeper James Trafford has kept 27 of Burnley's 28 clean sheets this season (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

The changes implemented by Parker have made a major impact as he looks to ensure Burnley’s second tier stay is limited to a solitary season. Defensively, the Clarets have conceded just 13 goals in 42 league games and have kept a Championship record 28 clean sheets. Attacking class has come from the likes of Zian Flemming and Jaidon Anthony as Parker’s men have overcome numerous challenges in a division that also tests the resolve of clubs relegated from the top flight. The former Chelsea and West Ham midfielder assess the mental state of his squad ahead of the final games of the season and admitted he had been ‘hugely impressed’ with their attitude and demeanour.

“Of course, we've got quality as well, but this is still a young squad. When you look at the cold hard facts, there are players and there's a group here who have not experienced certain things in this division. Fair play to the actual mix we've got. We've got some experienced players who have been around here. They're helping them. Of course, we've got the quality as well. But I've been hugely impressed with just our general attitude and demeanour to do what we've done in, which is a tough league.”