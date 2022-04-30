The Premier League season is heading down the final straight in 2021/22 as clubs get set for the crucial remaining fixtures over the last few weeks.

Burnley are sitting outside the relegation zone ahead of this weekend’s fixtures but that could all change again depending on the next round of results.

The Clarets, still without a permanent manager, head to Watford today with the Hornets approaching the “do or die” stage of their own bid to escape the drop.

A win will guarantee that Burnley remain outside of the relegation zone regardless of how Everton get on against Chelsea tomorrow.

Interim boss Mike Jackson will be back in the dugout for the game and he has spoken ahead of the match about his discussions with the Turf Moor hierarchy.

He said: “We think we’re in a good place and it’s the right thing to do between all of us, we think that suits what we’re doing and suits the group.

“We just spoke about ‘what do you need now for the next game? We’re here to support you’, and we said where we are at, that we think this is the right thing to do at this moment in time.

“I think it suits us, the group and keeps that focus on just the one game at a time, to stay in the now and concentrate on that.”

Away from the pitch there are plenty of big transfer news stories making the headlines on Saturday morning and here is a selection of them:

1. Saints interested in Carter-Vickers Southampton and Fulham are among a string of clubs interested in signing Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, who is having an impressive season on-loan at Celtic, this summer (90min) Photo Sales

2. Barca turn to ‘plan C’ Lukaku Barcelona will turn to Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku in their search for a striker with he Belgian believed to be Barca’s ‘plan C’ after moves for Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski were thwarted. (Marca) Photo Sales

3. Mahrez could exit Etihad Manchester City may look to offload Riyad Mahrez rather than Gabriel Jesus this summer (GiveMeSport via Dean Jones) Photo Sales

4. Liverpool could move for Bellingham Borussia Dortmund’s England international Jude Bellingham is one of the players Liverpool are considering to bolster their midfield this summer (Express) Photo Sales