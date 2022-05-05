The Clarets gave given themselves a lifeline by picking up 10 points from the last 12 – coinciding with the return of Cork to the side after the departure of Sean Dyche – to put them above Leeds on goal difference, and two points clear of Everton, who have a game in hand.

With four games to play, the Clarets host Aston Villa at Turf Moor on Saturday, looking to maintain their fine form under interim boss Mike Jackson, and Cork – who scored the equaliser as Burnley came from behind to win at Watford on Saturday – feels the momentum is with Burnley: “Definitely, if we’d had lost the last few games coming to Watford, we probably wouldn’t have come away with anything there, but the way we have been…if we’d been losing, the fans probably wouldn’t have been as good as they were, and probably wouldn’t have given us that bit extra.

“Everything feels good at the moment but we’ve got a lot of work to do, Everton chasing us, Leeds behind us now, they’re not going to give up, they’re massive clubs and we need to keep pushing to the end.

“They will pick up points so we’ve got to be right on it in the last few games.

“It’s not a comfortable cushion, it’s going to go right to the end, there’ll be a lot more ups and downs I think.

“Villa won again, we’ve got two home games left, we’ve got Tottenham away which will be tough - all of them will be tough - but momentum is a good thing in football and hopefully we can use that in the last four games.”

Cork has never been relegated from the Premier League, with Southampton, Swansea City or Burnley, and added: “Everton have a game in hand on us, with the size of the clubs I’d probably say we aren’t (favourites), but we’ve got a little cushion, but football changes so quickly.

“It’s going to be so tight.

“This is the closest I’ve been to relegation in the last 10 years, I’m used to it though, I’ve not been used to being in the top half, that’s only happened two or three times.

“We’re used to the pressure games we need to get results in, so hopefully the other teams will find it more difficult.”

