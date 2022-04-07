With nine games to play, the Clarets have given their survival hopes a real shot in the arm after coming from behind to beat the Toffees at Turf Moor, to move within a point of safety, with a trip to bottom side Norwich City next up on Sunday.

After Nathan Collins side-footed Burnley in front, the Clarets fell behind to two penalties, converted by Richarlison, before Jay Rodriguez and Maxwel Cornet turned things round in the second half.

Dyche knows his players must now build on a big result, and said: “It puts us on a platform to follow it up but we can all talk about it, we have to go and deliver it. We have to be ready to perform.

“We’ve got nine more of those to go.”

He added: “The season throws up funny things, sometimes we get involved in moments and the noise, but we have scored the same goals this season as last season before this game, and now we go in front this season by scoring three more.

“We’ve only conceded three more, but they are the margins in football.

“But all our seasons have been tight other than when we were seventh and 10th.

“So there are some facts to it. It is only one win though. I said to the players, enjoy it, good atmosphere in the changing room, but it doesn’t guarantee anything.”

