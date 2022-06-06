Here are all the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

As reported yesterday by Burnley Express’ Chris Boden, Wout Weghorst looks set to leave Turf Moor.

The striker only joined Burnley in January as Chris Wood’s replacement but failed to help them remain in the Premier League, scoring twice and assisting another three goals.

Despite having three years remaining on his contract, he has made it clear that he has no intention of playing in the second tier of English football.

Speaking to Voetbal International, Weghorst said: “We have clearly agreed in advance that I will not play in the Championship.

“The club would like to keep me and will do everything they can to return to the Premier League as soon as possible.

“For next season it is important that I can perform at a high level, also with a view to the World Cup in Qatar.”

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Fulham express interest in relegated midfielder Fulham are reportedly considering a move for Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles this summer. The 22-year-old is also a target for Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest. (Football League World)

2. Stoke City coach considered for Seasiders job Stoke City assistant manager Dean Holden is reportedly being consideredby Blackpool to become their new boss. Neil Critchley unexpectedly left the club last week to join Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa. (StokeonTrentLive)

3. Newly promoted side eye Clarets keeper Nottingham Forest are keen on signing Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope this summer. The 30-year-old is valued at £40 million by the Clarets. (Lancashire Telegraph)

4. Terriers target double defender swoop Huddersfield Town are reportedly targeting Cheltenham Town's Will Boyle - who is very close to a move - and Halifax Town's Jesse Debrah. The Terriers are eager to bolster their defence after the departures of Naby Sarr and Levi Colwill. (Alan Nixon)