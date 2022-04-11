Leicester City ‘keep close eye’ on Burnley player, Club want ‘rid’ of Everton loanee

The Clarets failed to build on their 3-2 win over Everton on Wednesday night, as goals from Pierre Lees-Melou and Teemu Pukki gave the Canaries the points at Carrow Road, leaving Burnley four points behind the Toffees.

But Burnley play three times before Leeds play again – sitting nine points behind the Whites – in which time Everton play once, and Dyche said: “A lot to play for, we’re still right in it.

“There’s no acceptance of what’s going on, we’ve been working, we’ve been diligent, and take on each challenge.

“It’s the freedom in the front third particularly to open teams up, where we’ve been a bit nervy - you can sense when the cross isn’t quite right, the commitment to the cross, the finish, the movement.

“The freedom comes when you’re confident, and it’s difficult to be confident when you’re not up the league a bit, but you’re the only ones who can create that feeling.

“That’s the challenge over the next eight games, that will be the focus.

“Nothing is done, agreed or finished.

“We have to re-group, find the mentality that was so strong against Everton, particularly in the second half, so we are never far away.

“We need to take that into the next run of games and it is for us to change things, not all the other teams.”

