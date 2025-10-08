Jaidon Anthony has enjoyed some excellent form under Scott Parker and has now credited the Burnley boss.

Jaidon Anthony has hailed the man-management skills of Burnley boss Scott Parker.

Anthony joined the Clarets on loan from Bournemouth in 2024 - since making that move permanent - and has registered 12 goals and eight assists for the club across all competitions so far, including four goals at the start of 2025/26 Premier League season. Of course, this isn’t Anthony’s first time playing under Parker, with the former England midfielder fielding the winger on 51 occasions during their spell together at Bournemouth between December 2022 and March 2023.

Anthony has undoubtedly been one of Parker’s best players during his time at Turf Moor. The player himself has given a huge amount of credit for his form to Parker, highlighting his ability to handle personal matters - such as the anniversary of the tragic passing of his mother, Donna, who died in January 2024.

“For me, he's been unbelievable the whole way through, even, for example, the anniversary of losing my mum,” said Anthony. “It was a year later, and we had training, and he was unbelievable, [he] let me have my moments and stuff like that. But [it’s] not just with me that he's been unbelievable. I'm sure every player can give you a story of how he cares about the person before anything, and I think that's what you want from a manager.

“Obviously, there's a lot of pressure in their job to get results, and sometimes you can lose focus on us as people, [but] he's far from that. He's big on knowing about every individual, and he's been unbelievable with me, for sure.”

On the anniversary of his mother’s passing and how that was handled by Parker, Anthony added: “I was conscious of it, the fact that it was the day before, he spoke to me [to see] if I wanted to come in. Obviously, I wanted to be around the group, and it's a difficult day, because there are a lot of emotions.

“But even on the day, everyone was so kind and helpful with me, and just made me feel normal, which is what I was after. I thought that was a nice touch from him.”

Parker’s work with Anthony has paid off, with the 25-year-old sitting on four Premier League goals so far this season - only Antoine Semenyo (6) and Erling Haaland (9) have more. Such is the effect the manager has had on his career that Anthony says he would ‘do anything’ for Parker.

“I think I've said many times before, I'd probably do anything for him,” said Anthony, adding: “I think, as a person, he's unbelievable, and we've had some special times together, for sure.”

Anthony and Burnley will now take a break as international football returns. However, the Clarets must stay sharp, with vital fixtures at home to Leeds United and away at Wolves coming up once the Premier League resumes.