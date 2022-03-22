With the Premier League very much entering its final stages, things are hotting up at both ends of the table.

For Burnley , the threat of a relegation battle still looms large, with Sean Dyche ’s men currently languishing in the drop zone and currently on a run of three straight defeats.

The Clarets now head into a short break, with international football taking centre stage for the next couple of weeks, and with that in mind, we’ve taken a look (via Transfermarkt) at how the top flight table would currently look if only goals from English players had counted this season - and the outcome is eyebrow-raising to say the least.