How Burnley, Watford, and Wolves rank in the intriguing Premier League table with a twist

It’d be all change in the top flight if domestic scorers ruled the roost.

By Jason Jones
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 12:42 pm

With the Premier League very much entering its final stages, things are hotting up at both ends of the table.

For Burnley, the threat of a relegation battle still looms large, with Sean Dyche’s men currently languishing in the drop zone and currently on a run of three straight defeats.

The Clarets now head into a short break, with international football taking centre stage for the next couple of weeks, and with that in mind, we’ve taken a look (via Transfermarkt) at how the top flight table would currently look if only goals from English players had counted this season - and the outcome is eyebrow-raising to say the least.

Here’s a look at how Burnley and the rest of England’s top tier fare in the shock alternative table...

1. 1st: Aston Villa

Pts: 54. W: 15. D: 9. L: 5. GF: 24. Top scorer: Ollie Watkins (7)

2. 2nd: Arsenal

Pts: 50. W: 12. D: 14. L: 2. GF: 18. Top scorer: Bukayo Saka & Emile Smith Rowe (9)

3. 3rd: Manchester City

Pts: 47. W: 12. D: 11. L: 6. GF: 20. Top scorer: Raheem Sterling (10)

4. 4th: Manchester United

Pts: 46. W: 12. D: 10. L: 7. GF: 15. Top scorer: Marcus Rashford (4)

