Alan Shearer, Gary Lineker and Micah Richards have given their thoughts on Burnley's hopes to avoid relegation in the Premier League this season.

The pre-season schedule is now complete and Burnley’s full focus is on their first fixture of the Premier League season as they travel to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday afternoon.

The trip to North London will be a poignant one for Clarets boss Scott Parker after he spent time with Spurs during his playing career and also served the club as an academy coach following his retirement. However, the former England midfielder will cast aside any thoughts of personal feelings and is completely focused on ensuring his side make a positive start to their return to the top flight after last season’s successful push for promotion.

Alongside Leeds United and Sunderland, Burnley are considered to be amongst the favourites to suffer relegation and an immediate return to the Championship this season and follow a trend that has been set for newly promoted clubs in recent seasons. However, the signings of the likes of Kyle Walker, Martin Dubravka and Armando Broja have raised hopes the Clarets can ensure their top flight stay surpasses just a solitary season. But what are the verdicts of three Premier League pundits?

Speaking on the Rest is Football Podcast’s Premier League season preview, Alan Shearer, Gary Lineker and Micah Richards have delivered their take on the Clarets hopes of avoiding an immediate return to the Championship this season.

What has Alan Shearer said about Burnley’s chances of avoiding relegation?

He told The Rest is Football podcast: “If they do (stay up), they might as well give him manager of the season already because it would be a miracle if they stay up. I know they were super tight last season, gave nothing away, but I think it’s going to be very difficult for them, as it always is for any newly promoted team. I’ve got them being relegated I’m afraid.”

What has Gary Lineker said about Burnley’s chances of avoiding relegation?

“I think Burnley are possibly the most likely of the three, Leeds or Burnley, but if they (Burnley) can be as difficult to break down as they were in the Championship last season, and I know it’s a massive if because it’s a big difference in quality, that will give the team a chance. If you can defend and stay in games, you can nick points. I still think they are in my relegated bunch but I think, of the three, they might be the ones that don’t go down.”

What has Micah Richards said about Burnley’s chances of avoiding relegation?

“I think they are staying up, purely based on their defensive structure. Losing Trafford was massive, we know that, but if you actually watched Burnley in the Championship, they would nick a goal and then bank in. I think Alan makes a good point, I don’t know if they can score enough goals, that’s my one worry, but we have seen it with Everton time and time again where they just battle the way through, Beto comes alive, O’Neill does something. I just think with the structure and the manager, they have a really good opportunity. They can bank up, teams are finding it a lot harder now to break teams down and they get caught on the counter-attack. I’m doing to say survive for Burnley.”

