Five players who caught the eye for Burnley in 1-0 win against Huddersfield Town

Who impressed for Burnley this evening?

Burnley have made a dream start to life under Vincent Kompany with a 1-0 away win at Huddersfield Town this evening.

The Clarets took the lead in the first-half through Chelsea loan man Ian Maatsen and that was enough for the three points in the end.

The visitors were in control for the majority of the game and all the new signings look to have gelled together quickly.

Burnley could have had more goals on the night too, with Ashley Barnes going close a couple of times before the interval.

Youngster Dara Costelloe also missed a big chance whilst new signing Scott Twine hit the post with a late free-kick.

The Clarets can now sit back and watch the rest of the Championship in action this weekend. Next up for them is a home clash against Luton Town at Turf Moor next Saturday.

On a night where all Burnley players impressed, here are five players who particularly caught the eye....

1. Josh Cullen The former West Ham United midfielder impressed in the middle of the park for Burnley.

2. Ian Maatsen The Chelsea loan man can proud of his debut and bagged a goal too.

3. Ashley Barnes He put himself around and was a real handful for the Huddersfield defence.

4. Josh Brownhill He and Jack Cork used their experience in midfield.