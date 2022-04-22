In his second game at the helm, building on a fine point at West Ham on Sunday, Jackson oversaw a victory which moved Burnley to within a point of Everton and safety.
Goals from Connor Roberts and Nathan Collins sent the Clarets in at the break in control, and they could have added to their lead after the break, but for VAR to rule out an effort from Jack Cork.
And Jackson, asked about the upturn in fortunes, said: “I hear it all the time if a manager leaves, people say you’ve done this or that. I don’t think it’s that, the players have just remembered who they are, what they are good at and capable of, as simple as that.
“We are here just to guide them. The staff have all mucked in, everyone has played their part.
“I don’t buy into this magic wand thing, it’s nothing to do with that, we’re not reinventing the wheel, it’s a group of guys who have come together and are fighting.”
