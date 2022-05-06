The Clarets are still on the hunt for a new permanent boss following Sean Dyche’s departure from the club last month.

Burnley’s search for a new manager continues, with a number of high-profile names mentioned as prospective candidates to take over at Turf Moor.

The Clarets parted company with Sean Dyche on Good Friday, and have since been under the guidance of interim boss Mike Jackson.

Results have been positive too, with 10 points taken from the 48-year-old’s four games in the dugout.

Whether he has done enough to be given the role on a permanent basis, however, remains to be seen.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at who the bookies are tipping to be appointed at Turf Moor.

*All odds as per SkyBet.

Phil Neville - 40/1 Current job: Inter Miami. Career win %: 34.1%.

Gareth Ainsworth - 40/1 Current job: Wycombe Wanderers. Career win %: 39.8%.

Roy Keane - 33/1 Current job: Unemployed. Career win %: 39.8%.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - 33/1 Current job: Unemployed. Career win %: 54%.