The Clarets were due to travel to the London Stadium on Saturday, April 16th at 3 p.m., but the Hammers will now have the second leg of their last eight tie in Lyon on Thursday, April 14th, meaning the league match will be moved to Sunday, April 17th at 2-15 p.m.

Burnley already face a packed, vital April after new dates for home fixtures with Everton and Southampton were announced this week.

The Clarets are next in action at home to Manchester City (April 2nd), and now host Everton on Wednesday, the 6th.

Burnley are at Norwich on Sunday the 10th, with the West Ham game now Sunday the 17th.

Southampton come to Turf Moor on Thursday, April 21st, with Burnley’s game with Wolves now on Sunday, April 24th.

Burnley are then at Watford on April 30th.

Check out the latest Premier League speculation...

1. Reds eye Milenkovic Manchester United are reportedly scouting highly-rated Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic ahead of the summer transfer window. (La Gazzetta dello Sport) Photo Sales

2. Iroegbunam pens new deal Aston Villa have confirmed that midfielder Tim Iroegbunam has committed his future to the club by signing a new deal. (Official club website) Photo Sales

3. Man United scout Olise Manchester United will use their fixture break this weekend to scout Crystal Palace star Michael Olise. (Manchester Evening News) Photo Sales

4. Lewis can leave Newcastle United will tell Jamal Lewis he is free to find a new club this summer. (Football Insider) Photo Sales