Burnley transfer news: Crystal Palace look to offload player ‘offered’ to Burnley, Aston Villa prepare ‘£7.7m’ defender bid

Forwards Jay Rodriguez and Maxwel Cornet remain doubtful for Burnley’s home clash with Aston Villa on Saturday.

By Jason Jones
Friday, 6th May 2022, 8:52 am

But Erik Pieters is back in contention after a knee problem, while captain Ben Mee continues to make progress after a hairline fracture of the fibula.

Cornet has missed the last two games with a niggly knee complaint, while Rodriguez was forced out of the win at Watford on Saturday after aggravating a hamstring issue in the warm-up.

And interim boss Michael Jackson discussed their chances of making the squad: “At this moment in time, Jay Rod is still feeling his hamstring a bit, so we’ll have a look at him, Ben is back on the grass doing a bit more running, Ash (Westwood) has been in and around the lads helping out after his operation – it’s good to have him around the place, Erik is back on the grass looking really good, trained all week, so that’s a big positive for us, and Maxi has been out on the grass with us today (Thursday), so some really good positives.”

Asked whether Pieters will be available and Rodriguez and Cornet have a chance, Jackson added: “Yeah, that’s where we’re at at this moment in time, we’ll see how things respond over night, and discuss what we think tomorrow.”

1. Palace keen on Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah remains a top target for Crystal Palace, with the striker set to leave Arsenal this summer upon the expiration of his contract. (The Sun)

2. Saints want Bazunu

Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu is ‘wanted’ by Southampton and Sheffield United this summer. (talkSPORT)

3. Villa join St. Juste race

Aston Villa have joined a host of clubs interested in signing Mainz defender Jeremiah St. Juste, and are preparing a £7.7m bid for the player. (Jornal de Notícias)

4. Palace look to offload Benteke

Christian Benteke could leave Crystal Palace in the summer transfer window with the Eagles keen to move on the player, who was offered to Burnley previously. (The Sun)

BurnleyAston VillaWatford
