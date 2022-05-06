And interim boss Michael Jackson discussed their chances of making the squad: “At this moment in time, Jay Rod is still feeling his hamstring a bit, so we’ll have a look at him, Ben is back on the grass doing a bit more running, Ash (Westwood) has been in and around the lads helping out after his operation – it’s good to have him around the place, Erik is back on the grass looking really good, trained all week, so that’s a big positive for us, and Maxi has been out on the grass with us today (Thursday), so some really good positives.”