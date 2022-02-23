The Clarets gave their survival hopes a major boost at the weekend.

Burnley moved to within five points of safety with an assured 3-0 win over Brighton at the weekend, and Josh Brownhill has suggested that Sean Dyche’s side have been aided massively by the arrival of January signing Wout Weghourst.

Speaking after the match, the midfielder, who joined his new colleague on the scoresheet, said: “For me it wasn’t always about scoring, it’s about winning and getting the three points. My role in the team isn’t necessarily the one that scores but if I can do that, great.

“It’s about supplying for other people in front of me, though I always take it upon myself to go and effect the game as much as possible.

“Since being here I’ve not done that to the ability that I know I can do, but I believe I can do that a lot more. Hopefully now, getting that goal, more will flood in, I’ll create more chances and I’ll have that confidence going forward.

“It’s still fairly new with Wout [Weghorst] being up there so we’re still learning.

“What he’s done really well when he has come in is look after the ball, he’s brought the midfielders and wide players in and all credit to him because he’s been brilliant.

“Hopefully that continues. I think it has given me a bit more confidence to go forward knowing that he’s going to look after the ball. You know the ball’s going to stay when it goes into him.

“There were a few episodes in the game [against Brighton] where the ball has gone into him and he’s flicked it around the corner or he’s come deep and looked after it.

“He’s done that really well in other games since joining, like with Jay Rod’s goal against United. That’ll only give him more confidence in the coming games, he’ll believe in himself even more.”

