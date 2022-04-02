Here are the best of today’s Premier League transfer rumours.

Burnley are back in action this afternoon as the host Manchester City in the Premier League.

The Clarets are in desperate need of a win as they sit four points from safety, however will have to cause a major upset if they are to take points from the defending league champions.

Burnley haven’t beaten City in their previous 14 attempts, while Pep Guardiola’s side have also only lost one of their last 20 matches in all competitions.

If the hosts were to snatch a win at Turf Moor then they could move up to 18th - potentially within a point of Everton.

Here are today’s transfer rumours...

1. Tottenham planning Leeds United swoop Tottenham are preparing a surprise offer for Leeds United winger Jack Harrison this summer. The Whites signed the 25-year-old from Man City for £11 million last summer. (The Telegraph) Photo Sales

2. West Ham slap bargain £12.4m price tag on defender West Ham are reportedly prepared to part ways with Issa Diop for only £12.4 million this summer. Lyon have been linked with the Frenchman in recent weeks. (Foot Mercato) Photo Sales

3. Arsenal cool interest in England international Arsenal have steered away from the possibility of signing Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer. The Gunners are desperate to bring in a forward but are exploring other options. (Football Insider) Photo Sales

4. Red Devils to offer bumper contract to Barcelona defender Manchester United are eager to sign Barcelona's Ronald Araujo this summer and are prepared to pay him £130k per week. The 23-year-old currently earns around €1m per season with the La Liga giants. (AS) Photo Sales