Burnley enjoyed a productive festive period as they maintained their push for promotion into the Premier League by extending their unbeaten run to 12 games.

After claiming an impressive 2-0 win at promotion rivals Sheffield United on Boxing Day, Scott Parker’s men have battled to goalless draws against Middlesbrough and Stoke City over the last week to ensure they will head into Saturday’s visit to local rivals Blackburn Rovers sat in second place in the table.

The race for promotion into the Premier League is hotting up with every passing game and just five points separate the top four after the likes of Sunderland and Leeds United also picked up eye-catching results over an intense fortnight across the second tier of the English game.