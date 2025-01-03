Championship supercomputer provides major boost for Burnley and Sunderland in Premier League promotion race

By Mark Carruthers
Published 3rd Jan 2025, 19:00 GMT

Where are Burnley predicted to finish in this season’s Championship after a busy festive period?

Burnley enjoyed a productive festive period as they maintained their push for promotion into the Premier League by extending their unbeaten run to 12 games.

After claiming an impressive 2-0 win at promotion rivals Sheffield United on Boxing Day, Scott Parker’s men have battled to goalless draws against Middlesbrough and Stoke City over the last week to ensure they will head into Saturday’s visit to local rivals Blackburn Rovers sat in second place in the table.

The race for promotion into the Premier League is hotting up with every passing game and just five points separate the top four after the likes of Sunderland and Leeds United also picked up eye-catching results over an intense fortnight across the second tier of the English game.

But where are Scott Parker’s side predicted to finish in the Championship table this season? We take a look at the latest SuperComputer table provided by GrosvenorSport.

Predicted points: 36

1. 24. Plymouth Argyle

Predicted points: 36 Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Predicted points: 40

2. 23. Cardiff City

Predicted points: 40 Photo: Molly Darlington

Predicted points: 42

3. 22. Portsmouth

Predicted points: 42 | Getty Images

Predicted points: 46

4. 21. Stoke City

Predicted points: 46 | Getty Images

