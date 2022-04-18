Westwood immediately held his hands up and shouted for medical assistance after a challenge with Nikola Vlasic, who was blameless in the incident.
And after a lengthy stoppage, the former Aston Villa man was taken to hospital with what appeared a serious ankle problem.
Interim boss Jackson is waiting on further news from the hospital: “He’s gone to the hospital, we’re just waiting for an update on that obviously.
“We’re hoping he’s okay, our thoughts are with him.
“You could see he wasn’t good from the reaction of the players, so that was a big blow to the group.
“He’s been here for a long time and he’s well thought of, so we’re hoping he’s okay.
“I saw him coming off and he looked distraught, so fingers crossed he’s okay.
“Declan Rice came over and said straightaway ‘it’s not good’, so we could see from the reaction of the players and the lad himself.
“He put his hand up, and he doesn’t go down, so it’s not good.
“The lads reacted well, they’re a good group, they came together, but our thoughts are with Ash at this moment in time.”
Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...