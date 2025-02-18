Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Where are Burnley predicted to finish in this season’s Championship?

The Championship promotion race took yet another dramatic twist on Monday night when current leaders Leeds United earned all three points in their home game with fourth placed Sunderland.

The Black Cats appeared to be on their way to a hard earned three points when in-form French forward Wilson Isidor fired his side in front just after the half-hour mark. Despite Leeds enjoying large swathes of possession and spending the majority of the second-half pressuring the visitors goal, time appeared to be running out for Daniel Farke’s side as the last ten minutes approached.

However, the introduction of Pascal Struijk proved to be pivotal as the Whites substitute came off the bench to grab an equaliser with 78 minutes on the clock before heading home a winning goal in the sixth minute of injury-time to set off raucous celebrations from the majority of supporters inside Elland Road.

The three points meant Leeds leapfrogged Sheffield United to move back to the top of the Championship table and round off a weekend of mixed fortunes for those challenging for a place in the Premier League next season. The Blades temporarily moved to the top of the table on Saturday when Anel Ahmedhodzic got the only goal of their win at Luton Town but there was a slip-up from Burnley as they could only collect a point from their short trip to Preston North End.

Despite the disappointment of failing to claim a win at Deepdale and seeing his side slip to five points adrift of the automatic promotion places, Clarets boss Scott Parker was pleased with his side’s display. He said: “I’m absolutely ecstatic with the team. I thought our performance generally was top today. I’m really, really pleased with the game in terms of how we approached it. We spoke about it, this is a tough place to come. Fine margins have been decided in this stadium for many teams here. One goal here or there. They make it very difficult and you've got to stand up to a certain fight. We stood up to that.”

The Clarets will face another test of their promotion credentials when they host play-off contenders Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night - but where are Burnley predicted to finish in this season’s Championship? We take a look at a final predicted table provided by the stats experts at OPTA.

24th: Luton Town (43 points) 23rd: Plymouth Argyle (43 points) 22nd: Derby County (44 points) 21st: Cardiff City (47 points) 20th: Hull City (48 points) 19th: Oxford United (52 points) 18th: Swansea City (52 points) 17th: Stoke City (52 points) 16th: Portsmouth (53 points) 15th: Millwall (58 points) 14th: QPR (60 points) 13th: Preston North End (61 points) 12th: Norwich City (63 points) 11th: Sheffield Wednesday (63 points) 10th: Watford (63 points) 9th: Bristol City (63 points) 8th: Middlesbrough (64 points) 7th: Coventry City (67 points) 6th: West Bromwich Albion (67 points) 5th: Blackburn Rovers (70 points) 4th: Sunderland (84 points) 3rd: Burnley (90 points) 2nd: Sheffield United (93 points) 1st: Leeds United (98 points)