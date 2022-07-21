The new season starts next week.

Burnley’s appointment of former Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany earlier this summer certainly raised some eyebrows.

The ex-Anderlecht boss has a tough job on his hands as he looks to guide the Clarets to an immediate promotion back from the Championship.

He has been backed in the transfer market since his switch to Turf Moor and the Lancashire outfit have swooped to sign Scott Twine, Josh Cullen, Luke McNally, Samuel Bastien, CJ Egan-Riley, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Ian Maatsen to bolster their ranks.

First up for Burnley is a tricky away trip to Huddersfield Town next Friday as they take on a Terriers side who lost in the play-off final at Wembley to Nottingham Forest last term.

They then Luton Town in their first competitive home game under Kompany.

How does the Clarets’ squad value on fantasy football compare to their new league rivals? Here we take a look, courtesy of Gaffr:

1. 24. Millwall Overall squad value: £104m, Number of players: 18, Average player value: £5.8m, Most valuable player: Zain Flemming (£7.5m)

2. 23. Reading Overall squad value: £106m, Number of players: 21, Average player value: £5m, Most valuable player: Lucas Joao (£7.5m)

3. 22. QPR Overall squad value: £107.5m, Number of players: 21, Average player value: £5.1m, Most valuable player: Chris Willock (£8.5m)

4. 21. Blackburn Overall squad value: £107.5m, Number of players: 19, Average player value: £5.7m, Most valuable player: Ben Brereton-Diaz (£10m)