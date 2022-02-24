The Clarets made it two wins out of two last night.

Burnley gave their Premier League survival hopes a major boost with a 1-0 win over Tottenham on Wednesday night.

Sean Dyche’s men backed up Saturday’s comprehensive victory over Brighton with another assured display that moved them to within two points of safety.

And speaking after the game, the manager was quick to express his delight at the performance.

He said: “Similar but different feeling to Saturday, for different reasons, different style of game and feel to the performance, but a very good one obviously, very positive performance.

“The mixture we’re looking for is right again, and we’ve got to keep doing that.

“Nine points out of that run of six games, with four clean sheets, against four of the, you would argue, the top six, I think you’d be pleased with that, and with the greedy man that I am, probably should have picked up a point against Liverpool as well.

“It’s ben difficult all seasons talking about the margins, but I’ve been here long enough to know what I think of the team and hopw it’s operating against the facts and the stats, and what my eyes are telling me.

“I don’t think we’ve been far away all season, but we’ve had to get the margins right and the details, and we are beginning to do that. I don’t just mean scoring, the pressing lines, the breaking up of play - Josh Brownhill’s last three performances have been outstanding, Corky has come in looking back to himself, Dwight is looking back to his old self, Wout has made a different. So many big performances.

“People are ready to play and taking on the challenge, they deserve a massive amount of credit for that, but there’s plenty more work to be done.

“I’ve reminded the players of that, but they know that anyway.”

