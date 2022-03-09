The Clarets visit the Brentford Community Stadium for the first time, sitting six points behind the Bees, with two games in hand.

Skipper Mee has missed five league games this season, and Burnley have failed to win without him, drawing at home to Norwich, losing at former club Manchester City, drawing at Southampton, the defeat at Newcastle, and Saturday’s heaviest loss of the campaign against Chelsea at Turf Moor.

He was ruled out at the weekend after suffering a bang to the knee against Leicester City, tracking back to deny Patson Daka, and Dyche has his fingers crossed Mee will be available in West London.

He said: “Hopefully it will settle down this week.

“It was a close one but it wasn’t right, he couldn’t walk properly.

“But it’s a knock so hopefully that will be quicker to settle down – it’s a bad knock, not a twist.”

