The Clarets slipped to a 2-0 defeat at home to the Foxes, courtesy of late goals from substitutes James Maddison and Jamie Vardy, when a point would have been enough to escape the relegation zone.
But, after onlty a fourth home defeat of the season, and second in eight games of a recent run which has given Burnley’s survival hopes a huge lift, Dyche said: “I think we’ve been right on top of our performance levels, a slightly softer one first half at Palace, but a good second half, and tonight we didn’t quite get to the levels we have been.
“We didn’t start right, too many backward passes, too many poor decisions with the ball, no lack of energy, just that lack of clarity really in our play. I mentioned it at half-time and I thought we got a stronger second half, without doing as well as we have done.
“I thought it was edging away to a draw to be honest, it was one that got away from us a little bit with our performance level, because they are still a good outfit and putting on very good players.”
