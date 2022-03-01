Lennon, now 34, is playing his best football since joining the Clarets having scored twice in the last nine games, and forced Luke Milivojevic to put through his own goal to earn a point at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

And Dyche has been suitably impressed with his recent efforts.

The Turf Moor chief explained: “When he [Lennon] came back in and I spoke with him – I’ve always had a lot of respect for him, he knows that – but he just felt he’d left a bit out there last time.

“He’s a very honest professional, works super hard, he’s a super-fit fella and looks after himself, but he felt he’d left a bit.

“I said, ‘look, we’d like you to come back in, we want you to show us, enjoy it, rub off on others with your professionalism, and I think he’s found that moment in time where you find your way back to the top player he is.

“Twenty one times he played for England, and he’s a top player.”

