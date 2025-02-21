Burnley's current record compared to Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and other Championship play-off winners
Burnley will aim to boost their bid for automatic promotion into the Premier League when they host Sheffield Wednesday at Turf Moor on Friday night.
As it stands, Scott Parker’s men lie five points adrift of the top two in the Championship and will have a close eye on events at Bramall Lane on Monday night when second placed Sheffield United face current leaders Leeds United. Friday’s home clash with the Owls will provide a significant test for Burnley as their visitors are firmly in the race for a play-off spot and they can move level on points with sixth-placed West Bromwich Albion if they can become the first side to claim all three points from a visit to Turf Moor.
Of course, Burnley will hope to claim automatic promotion and avoid the lottery of the play-offs - but how does the Clarets current record compare to the last 10 Championship play-off winners?
How many points have the Championship play-off winners claimed over the last ten seasons?
2023/24 play-off winners: Southampton
The Saints battled their way past West Bromwich Albion in the play-off semi-finals before a goal from former Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers forward Adam Armstrong was enough to claim a Premier League place with a Wembley win against Leeds United Final league position: 4th Final league points: 87
2022/23 play-off winners: Luton Town
Luton Town defied the odds to land a place in the play-offs and after overturning a first leg deficit in their play-off semi-final against Sunderland, the Hatters came through a penalty shoot-out to see off Coventry City in the final and end their long absence from English football’s top flight Final league position: 3rd Final league points: 80
2021/22 play-off winners: Nottingham Forest
Forest ended the season eight points adrift of the automatic promotion places - but after they saw off Sheffield United in a dramatic play-off semi-final, the two-time European Cup winners edged out Huddersfield Town in the final to land a return to the Premier League Final league position: 4th Final league points: 80
2020/21 play-off winners: Brentford
After missing out on automatic promotion, Brentford secured a place in the Premier League for the first time after Ivan Toney and Emiliano Marcondes both scored in the first-half of a play-off final win against Swansea City Final league position: 3rd Final league points: 87
2019/20 play-off winners: Fulham
Current Burnley boss Scott Parker led Fulham back into the top flight in a dramatic play-off final that was played in front of empty stands at Wembley as the Covid-19 pandemic continued to force supporters to watch on from afar. A Joe Bryan brace was enough to land the Cottagers a place in the Premier League Final league position: 4th Final league points: 81
2018/19 play-off winners: Aston Villa
Villa ended the regular season sat 13 points adrift of the automatic promotion places - but that didn’t prevent them from returning to the Premier League. Anwar El Ghazi and John McGinn scored either side of half-time as Dean Smith’s men saw off Derby County in front of a crowd of over 85,000 at Wembley Final league position: 5th Final league points: 76
2017/18 play-off winners: Fulham
The Cottagers only missed out on an automatic promotion place by two points but after overturning a first leg deficit in their play-off semi-final with Derby County, a Tom Cairney goal helped Slavisa Jokanovic’s side see off Aston Villa in the final Final league position: 3rd Final league points: 88
2016/17 play-off winners: Huddersfield
Newcastle United and Brighton claimed the automatic promotion places - and it was Huddersfield Town that joined them in the Premier League with a penalty shoot-out win against Reading in a low-key play-off final Final league position: 5th Final league points: 81
2015/16 play-off winners: Hull City
Hull City ended the season six points adrift of the automatic promotion places - but the Tigers still claimed a return to the Premier League as Mo Diame netted the only goal of their play-off final win against Sheffield Wednesday Final league position: 4th Final league points: 83
2014/15 play-off winners: Norwich City
A four-way title battle saw Bournemouth and Watford secure promotion into the Premier League as third placed Norwich City and fourth placed Middlesbrough had to battle it out in the play-off final. The Canaries triumphed under the Wembley arch thanks to goals from Cameron Jerome and Nathan Redmond Final league position: 3rd Final league points: 86
What could Burnley need to do to mount a successful play-off push and claim promotion?
Based on the information above, the average final league position of the eventual play-off winners over the last decade is 3.8. The average points total of the play-off winners over the decade is 82.9. Burnley are currently sat on 65 points ahead of Friday night’s home clash with play-off contenders Sheffield Wednesday and based on their current average points per game, they are on track to end the regular season with 91 points.
