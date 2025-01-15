Burnley have already shown a solidity and togetherness to force themselves into contention for the Championship title and promotion into the Premier League during their first season under Scott Parker.

The former Chelsea and England midfielder was named as successor to Vincent Kompany after the Belgian boss was tempted away by an offer from German giants Bayern Munich in the aftermath of the Clarets unsuccessful battle against relegation from the top flight.

To Parker’s credit, he has come in and steadied the ship and his side have lost just two of their 26 league games so far this season and will head into Friday night’s home clash with promotion rivals Sunderland sat just one point behind current Championship leaders Leeds United.